KITCHENER -- The cancellation of a light rail project in Hamilton doesn’t change anything about planning for the ION expansion in Waterloo Region.

That’s according to Regional Councillor Tom Galloway, who says it’s business as usual to plan for the Phase 2 future expansion into Cambridge.

"We'll continue to plan for it and pitch it when we're ready", Galloway told CTV News, noting that there’s still a long way to go in the process.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that the 17-stop light rail project in Hamilton had become too expensive, saying a third party review found the cost had ballooned to over $5 billion, from the original $1 billion estimate back in 2014.

"Right now it's on hold, until they come up with some funding. I wouldn't want to put that burden on the backs of the taxpayers of Hamilton”, Ford said.

The province promised that $1 billion would still be on the table for transit projects in Hamilton, and promised to set up a task force to help the city decide how to use the cash.

"I mean, this is not a good omen”, Galloway admitted when asked what the Hamilton news could mean in the bigger picture.

But he urged area residents not to jump to any conclusions.

While Galloway admits the ION expansion cannot be done without provincial and/or federal cash, he says it’s too early to assume that the Hamilton cancellation will spell out a similar fate here.

“There's a lot of water to go under the bridge before we're in a position to make our ask”, Galloway said, noting that environmental assessments on the planned route still have to be completed. He added that there could be “politics at play” in the Hamilton situation, and pointed out there could even be a change in government before Waterloo Region’s money for LRT expansion is up for a decision at Queen’s Park.

In response to a question from CTV Kitchener’s Tony Grace, a spokesperson for the Premier’s Office, Callum Elder, said the Waterloo Region project will be evaluated on its own.

“As it relates to your specific question on Phase 2 of the ION LRT and what has been proposed by the Region of Waterloo, any proposed project would be assessed based on its own merit”, Elder said in an email.

Political Issue?

In Hamilton’s case, Premier Doug Ford accused the previous Liberal government of not being transparent about the cost increase.

“I don't believe the previous government was honest with the people of Hamilton”, Ford said.

“The previous Liberal government, and then Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca were not up front about the true cost of the Hamilton LRT and hid the numbers from the public and city of Hamilton”, the Premier’s Office’s also said in its statement to CTV Kitchener.

“For years, the previous government promised to cover 100 per cent of the capital costs of building the Hamilton LRT and characterized this as an investment of up to $1B. The third-party cost estimate revealed this fall that the true projected costs of the Hamilton LRT project had grown to more than five times that, approximately $5.5 billion.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath came out swinging, calling the move “disgraceful” and noting that investments had already been made in the project.

"To push that away, and betray Hamiltonians like this is shameful, it's a disgrace. He's a disgraceful premier”, Horwath said.