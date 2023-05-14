'We just want to matter like everyone else': Groups in Waterloo region gather in grief, hope for Red Dress walk

People took to the streets of Kitchener Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters.

The Red Dress walk marked the national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) earlier this month and it saw a renewed call to implement recommendations from a national inquiry.

Serena Wesley thought of every MMIWG in Canada as she walked along the streets of downtown Kitchener Sunday morning.

"For the amount of people that were showing up here today on Mother's Day, it means a lot because we are giving voices to people that don't have voices," Wesley said.

She also walked for her late mother Roberta Chafe Wesley, a victim of domestic violence.

"About a year ago when I walked for the missing and murdered Indigenous people, I decided to look up my mom's story online and I couldn't find one article about her but I could find out a lot about him,” Serena said. “To me, it's like she's forgotten and she's not there so I walk for her."

Serena is part of The Healing of the Seven Generations – a group that assists First Peoples in the region. Serena, the group, and other community members took part in the Red Dress walk to highlight the continued pain over decades of violence and neglect.

"I'm walking for Elaine Alook, she went missing from Tower Road, Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2004,” said one participant. “She had four children, beautiful beautiful boys. She was my friend."

The community in Waterloo region says the crisis has not abated since the final report from the national inquiry. Indigenous leaders in Manitoba have renewed calls for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched to find remains of two Indigenous women believed to be buried there.

"With the women in the community out west where they found one of their bodies at the dump and now they're gonna look for the other two sisters at the dumpsite…I don’t believe that they're going to find just the two that they're looking for," said Donna Dubie, executive director of The Healing of the Seven Generations.

Despite increased awareness and the national inquiry, participants in today’s walk say the situation that Indigenous girls and woman face has not changed.

"I see and hear abuse our women are going through every single day and it's only going to take one little incident to push that to over the edge,” Dubie said. “Missing and murdered day is May 5 but I would like to honour it all month."

Moving forward, Serena says all Canadians should use Red Dress Day to reflect on what they can do to create change.

"It's not just women. It's men, boys, children, everybody and we just want to matter like everyone else, that's all."

A vigil will also be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Park clock tower in honour of the MMIWG.