‘We hope our future will be brighter here’: Ukrainian refugees struggle to find work

‘We hope our future will be brighter here’: Ukrainian refugees struggle to find work

Silas Sulemn and his family. (Submitted/Silas Sulemn) Silas Sulemn and his family. (Submitted/Silas Sulemn)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver