'We have to stop sacrificing those children': Local parents push for province to reopen classrooms

Families in Waterloo Region are pushing to get students back in the classroom, calling on provincial leaders to resume in-person learning.

Earlier this week, the Ontario government closed classrooms until at least Jan. 17 due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

However, many parents argue virtual learning is having a detrimental impact on the well-being of children.

“The challenges that our children are facing are tremendous,” said Stephen Lake, a parent. “We can’t forget about the real other harms children’s face with not being in school. It’s the falling behind in learning, it’s mental health, it’s a place of belonging and friendship and growth. These are really, really impacting our children in a huge way and we just have to stop sacrificing children and get them back into school.”

On Wednesday, Lake created a website with the aim of getting students back in class.

The site Back to School Ontario has a letter template addressed to local MPPs and the premier, demanding the province to resume in person learning.

“I’m just frustrated as a parent, and just decided to take some action,” Lake said.

Within 18 hours of its launch, more than 200,000 e-mails were sent through the website.

Families can then share how virtual learning is impacting their children.

In one post, a parent wrote “My 11 year old told me last night that he feels hopeless. Everyday he has an outburst, either in anger or frustration, but almost always with tears.”

Another parent said “This lockdown is a hard blow to my teenage son … every lockdown just leaves him more and more disconnected from peers, and more hopeless for his future.”

Sara Whitsitt is also taking action against school closures. She and her three children rallied outside the Waterloo Region District School Board on Wednesday, holding signs that said “No online school,” and “Let me go to school.”

“Online learning is just not enough, it’s not a proper education,” said Whitsitt. “It’s devastating that the government has completely overlooked this generation's mental well-being.”

While a local teachers union said educators want to be back in the classroom, there is some concern.

Patrick Etmanski, the vice president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association for Waterloo Region said if schools re-open too quickly, there could be a shortage of staff.

“As it is there is a huge teacher shortage, and then add in the fact that a certain percentage of people are going to be off sick, it’s going to limit what can be done in schools,” Etmanski said. “How do you keep a school running when 20 per cent of the staff are away? So yeah, it’s a huge concern.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Education said enhanced measures are in place to keep schools as safe as possible. Including accelerating boosters and deploying N95s to education workers, providing three-ply masks for all students, and improving air ventilation in every school with more than 70, 000 HEPA filters

“Our government will continue to invest in safer schools, quality ventilation and PPE, as well as increasing mental health supports. We’ll continue to take action to keep students and staff as safe as possible, with a focus on getting students back to class,” the statement by Minster Stephen Lecce said.