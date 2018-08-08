

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Humane Society is putting out a call to the public for help in locating the owner of a Shih Tzu that was found on the Royal Recreation Trail.

“When the officer arrived, they found Phillis here, in deplorable condition. The dog was found to be suffering from a systemic yeast infection, as well as dry eye,” said Megan Swan, the lead animal protection officer.

Swan said the dog was underweight and dehydrated when they found her.

“Unfortunately the dog had been found to be in this state for such a prolonged period of time that as a result the dog actually has some vision loss as a result of that which at this point is looking like that’s permanent damage.”

Phillis is currently in stable condition and undergoing veterinary care to treat her infection. Swan said the dog will likely need to use eye drops for the rest of her life.

Right now the only information the Humane Society has is where the dog was found.

Anyone with information regarding the dog is being asked to contact the Guelph Humane Society.