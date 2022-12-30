'We had to dump our milk': Local farmers frustrated after winter storm halts milk deliveries

Some local daily producers had to pour thousands of litres of milk down the drain because of the recent snowstorm.

Last week’s blizzard-like weather lead to the shutting down of all roads in Perth County.

Staff at Slits Dairy Farm in Perth County said two days’ worth of product went to waste.

“In some places, there was 10 feet of snow on the property,” said Jeroen Slits from Slits Dairy Farm. “Roads were closed. So it wasn’t safe to drive for milk truckers. That’s why we had to dump our milk.

Slits Dairy Farm is split between three different properties, holding 250 cows which can produce 10,000 litres of milk per day.

The farm can only store milk for up to two days, and when the refrigerated milk truck didn’t show up on Christmas Eve, they were forced to dump 20,000 litres of good milk – which is equivalent to around $21,000, according to Slits.

It wasn’t just Slits that was feeling the pinch.

“You’re taking care of the cows all day. You’re bedding them, making sure they're nice and clean and comfortable, and you're also feeding them,” said Marja Deboer-Marshall at Glen Atholl Farm. “At least two or three times a day you're going out, and you’re milking all the cows. It’s a lot of hours and a lot of work. To see that all go down the drain is pretty disappointing.”

In a statement to CTV News, Dairy Farmers of Ontario said: “All routes in the province have returned to regular milk pick-up schedules.”

The milk lost shouldn’t impact the supply of products available on store shelves.

But with no compensation or support from insurance, the financial loss comes out of pocket for Slits Dairy Farm.

“That’s roughly two days of income,” Slits said.