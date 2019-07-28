

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





A mother says her family is now struggling after losing their home to a fire that’s being blamed on a child getting his hands on a barbecue lighter.

"Our home is gone and I keep thinking about what could've been done," said Sarah Graham.

Graham says her four-year-old son climbed up on a counter while everyone was sleeping, found the lighter, and soon caught his blanket on fire.

"We can't go back to the house," Graham says. "The whole main floor of the house is gone."

The family had moved to the Wellesley Township home just over a month ago.

Graham says they relocated from Kitchener and were looking forward to starting fresh.

"Every time we try to do something good for our family, we're followed with devastation."

The Red Cross has set the family up at a hotel in Guelph until Tuesday.

Graham and her husband have a 14 month old, a four year old, a 12 year old and a 13 year old, who were all in the house at the time of the fire.

A fifth child, a friend of one of Graham’s children, was also in the house they were renting.

Everyone got out safely, although Graham and the children were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

She says her 12-year-old son woke her up to warn her about the smoke.

"He's the hero of the family today," she says.

According to Graham, her four year old was found hiding in a closet when they were trying to get out because he thought he was in trouble.

"I yelled 'you need to come with us, the house is on fire,'" she recalled.

She says she spoke to fire officials and requested to enrol her son in a fire safety program.

Graham also says she reached out to Family and Children’s Services to alert them of the situation and to ensure she was taking the right steps.

She says she is aware that people may criticize her and question how her child got ahold of the lighter.

"Kids are going to get into stuff. God help me, I know. I have four of them," she says. "You can't have your eyes on them 24/7. Things are going to happen."

A family friend has set up a fundraiser page on Facebook to help with various items that were lost in the fire.

A target goal of $1,500 is set for the page.