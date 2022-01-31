'We can hope for the best': Restaurants welcome diners back at 50 per cent capacity

Restaurants in Waterloo Region were able to welcome back diners at 50 per cent capacity on Monday, and they’re hoping this time they can stay open for good.

Staff at Kentucky Bourbon in Uptown Waterloo said they’ve been preparing and are more than ready to have customers back in their restaurant.

Restaurants closed for in-person dining on Jan. 5. Adam Cole, the manager at Kentucky Bourbon, said many employees are seasonal and only work in the warmer months, adding they didn’t have to cut hours due to reduced capacity limits.

However, Cole was cautious about being too optimistic.

“It feels like it’s the last time,” he said. “I would feel nervous to stay that, because the last time felt like the last time, too. We can hope for the best, we can hope it is the last time, but, you know, never say never.”

Patrons said they’re happy to be back and are soaking it in. The restaurant also offers a heated outdoor patio.

Play-A-Latte Café was also able to welcome back customers on Monday.

“It’s exciting,” co-owner Ronak Patel said. “We’ve had a lot of customers showing interest in booking their play dates, booking birthday parties again.”

INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT REOPENS

Bingemans will have lots of indoor entertainment options available when it opens for business again on Tuesday.

Owner Mark Bingeman said the repeated closures have had a huge impact on the industry.

“We’re hoping that, at this point in time, that we’ll be open for the foreseeable future and not have to go back,” he said.

Anyone going to an indoor entertainment venue will need to show proof of vaccination and complete a COVID-19 screening. However, the province said businesses will no longer need to contact trace.

“It’s great that we can get back to some sense of normal,” Bingeman said.

THEMUSEUM had to put the Unzipped exhibit on hold when the province introduced tighter restrictions earlier this month, but people can now experience the Rolling Stones exhibit before it moves on at the end of February.

Katelynn Dietrich said they’re also able to offer additional programming that was paused due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to offer those programs to augment the experience for visitors,” she said.

The next phase of the reopening plan is scheduled for Feb. 21, but the province may pause if COVID-19 trends don’t improve.