'We are incredibly proud': Perth County wins prestigious provincial tourism award

This year’s Ontario Resiliency Awards are designed to award and celebrate excellence in tourism work happening across the province in three key categories: innovation, sustainability and collaboration. (Source: County of Perth) This year’s Ontario Resiliency Awards are designed to award and celebrate excellence in tourism work happening across the province in three key categories: innovation, sustainability and collaboration. (Source: County of Perth)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver