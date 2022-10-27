'We are incredibly proud': Perth County wins prestigious provincial tourism award

Perth County’s Economic Development and Tourism Department was awarded an Ontario Tourism Resiliency Award for their Discover More Adventures experiential tourism program during the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) Tourism Summit.

This year’s Ontario Resiliency Awards are designed to award and celebrate excellence in tourism work happening across the province in three key categories: innovation, sustainability and collaboration.

Perth County was selected as a finalist for innovation alongside Destination Toronto and Ottawa Tourism. Perth County came out on top in the innovation category, taking home an Ontario Tourism Resiliency Innovation award.

“It is such an honour to be recognized provincially for this program that so many inspiring entrepreneurs and business owners are at the heart of,” Ashley Lansink, Perth County’s tourism officer said in a media release. “We are incredibly proud of the Discover More Adventures program and even more proud to say that Perth County has a collection of exciting, award-winning, tourism experiences to offer the world.”

The Discover More Adventures program was first launched in the summer of 2021. Since launching, the Perth County Economic and Tourism team has worked with local business owners to launch 14 signature experiences across the country. Some of these experiences include nature retreats, open barn events, Alpaca walking tours, and wine tasting.

Participating businesses receive a product enhancement and marketing package valued at $10,000, including training sessions, expert guidance, professional photography/videography, and paid advertising.

For more information on the program, you can visit Perth County’s Discover More Adventures’ website.