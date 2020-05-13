KITCHENER -- Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 963.

That number includes another 18 resolved cases, of which there are now 528. Region of Waterloo Public Health officials also reported one more death, the 105th in the region, on Wednesday.

That means there are 330 active cases that have been identified in Waterloo Region. That's 10 fewer than the number of active cases reported on Tuesday.

There are still active outbreaks at 11 long-term care and retirement homes in the region, with 20 outbreaks having been declared over.

The numbers at the hardest-hit long-term care in the region may be starting to stabilize: Forest Heights Revera reported another death from the virus, but once again reported no new cases in staff or residents.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Wednesday that, while the signs are encouraging, it's not time to sit back yet.

"Although we are seeing signs of control, we are in a precarious state," she said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Regional Chair Karen Redman echoed that sentiment ahead of Victoria Day Weekend.

She asked that people do three things moving forward:

Continue public health measures like hand washing and physical distancing Take it slow because COVID-19 cases can rise quickly Stay informed, because information and guidelines change rapidly

This weekend is set to warm up as temperatures approach 20 degrees Celsius, but rain is forecasted each day of the long weekend.

By the numbers:

10,306 tests have been done in Waterloo Region to date (262 more than Tuesday)

544 of the region's cases are associated with long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

Five outbreaks in these facilities have been reported in the last week

184 cases have been hospitalized at some point

48 cases are currently in hospital

Across Ontario, public health officials reported 329 more cases of COVID-19 and 40 more deaths.

That means there are a total of 21,236 cases, including 1,765 deaths and 15,845 recoveries.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.