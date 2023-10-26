'We are heartbroken': Injured kitten hit by a car dies after surgeries at Guelph Humane Society

Despite efforts to save his life, an 8-week-old kitten found injured in North Wellington County has died.

Earlier this month, Archie the cat received intensive medical care after he was found hurt on the side of the road. Officials believe the young cat was hit by a vehicle.

He received surgery to repair a broken lower jaw and had to use a feeding tube to eat.

On Thursday afternoon, the Guelph Humane Society (GHS), who had been taking care of Archie, announced his passing. Officials said his prognosis was initially promising but he passed away earlier this week.

“Archie was so special to us, and to all of you, and the support of our community allowed us to provide vital veterinary care to address the serious injuries he suffered after being hit by a car,” said Lisa Veit, the executive director at the GHS, in a news release.

Officials said he appeared to be recovering well after the jaw surgery but then suffered a ruptured bladder and had to undergo a second emergency surgery.

“We are heartbroken that despite our dedicated efforts, Archie developed complications that he was unable to fight through,” Veit said.

When Archie first came into their care, the humane society put a call out to the community to raise $5,000 for his medical treatments.

While this is not the outcome they hoped for, Veit said the community helped give Archie he would have never had elsewhere.

“Please be assured that your support gives other animals like Archie, who also deserve a second chance, an opportunity to recover and find their happy tail.” .