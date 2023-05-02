'We are behind': Guelph looks to opt into provincial e-scooter program

The City of Guelph is looking to join a provincial e-scooter pilot program nearly two and a half years after it started.

On Tuesday, the committee of the whole voted unanimously to approve a motion for staff to bring a report and draft bylaw amendment to allow for e-scooter use on public lands.

“We are behind,” Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said. “We should not have said no to this a few years ago. Look at all the surrounding communities that are already way ahead of us on this. You know who is ahead of us on this? Citizens! They’re already doing it.”

The move still needs to be ratified by council, which could happen at the May 31 meeting.

Multiple councillors noted that many are already riding the devices, and a bylaw would help regulate this.

“They are being used. I’m receiving now complaints from constituents who say that someone on an e-scooter flew past them on the multi-use path,” said Coun. Rodrigo Goller, who brought forward the motion.

The pilot program allows municipalities to choose where and how e-scooters may be used and is currently halfway through its test.

“At present, there is a provincial pilot, and unless municipalities have approved bylaws allowing the use of e-scooters within municipalities, they are forbidden,” Goller added.

The project began on January 1, 2020, and is set to end on January 1, 2025.

During the meeting, Goller said this would be an opportunity for the city to set rules about usage and speed limits while educating the public.

SUPPORT FROM COALITION

Adrian Salvatore, vice-president of Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation, was the lone delegate at the meeting and said the group is strongly in support of the motion to permit e-scooters in the community.

“We consider e-scooters a valuable part of the active transportation family, and we welcome them,” Salvatore said. “While engaging with our members and the community, we heard many interesting and novel uses for e-scooters.”

Salvatore noted the portability of e-scooters means riders can easily take them indoors when they get to work, which would mitigate thefts seen in the city when it comes to other modes of transportation such as bikes.

“Ultimately, we see these scooters as another transportation alternative that will provide choice to our neighbours and allow them to meet their transportation needs in more economical and sustainable ways,” Salvatore said.