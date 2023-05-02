'We are behind': Guelph looks to opt into provincial e-scooter program

A stock photo of the new e-scooters now available to rent within Waterloo region as of April. 15 (submitted: Neuron Mobility) A stock photo of the new e-scooters now available to rent within Waterloo region as of April. 15 (submitted: Neuron Mobility)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver