We all search for ice cream: Cambridge ranks 7th in Canada for ice cream searches on Google
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 4:32PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE -- As the hot weather has most people thinking of cool treats like ice cream, especially, it seems, in Cambridge.
Google says the city ranks seventh nationwide for ice cream-related searches.
People aren't just searching for where to find a cool treat, Google says. They also want to know how to make it.
The third Sunday of July is National Ice Cream Day in Canada. With a heat warning still covering most of southwestern Ontario, it's no wonder people are trying to track down something cold to eat.