WCI closed Monday due to boiler malfunction

Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Monday due to a heating issue.

In a statement posted to its website, the Waterloo Region District School Board said the problem is the result of a boiler malfunction and facility services is working to fix it as soon as possible.

Asynchronous learning will take place from home and teachers will be available during regular school hours on their Google Classrooms, the school board said.

The board said it will provide updates as they are available.