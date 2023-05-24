WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby resignation formalized

The resignation of a local Catholic school board trustee has been formally accepted.

On Wednesday, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) accepted the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby during a special board of trustees meeting.

The board did make a decision on whether members fill the now-vacant seat with a byelection, or if they will appoint someone to the position.

Ashby signalled her intention to vacate her seat earlier this month following several calls for her to resign over a series of controversial now-deleted tweets that were shared online.

A screenshot of one of Ashby's tweets reads: "The most dangerous creature on the planet is the white Christian male. They're a threat to anyone that is not them. #truth #facts #misogyny #whiteentitlement #racism #homophobia."

In response, Ashby sent a statement to the board on May 12 that said she would vacate her seat so that “we can all return our focus back on the important work that we have dedicated ourselves to doing.”

“I stand, as always with our Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Particularly with transgender and nonbinary folks at this time of great uncertainty and fear. I will be continuing my advocacy in a capacity where I will be able to challenge tough issues and bring lasting change in a way that is positive and meaningful,” her statement reads in part.

Her statement came after dozens of people packed into WCDSB meetings over the last few weeks to voice their displeasure with Ashby’s online comments.

The meeting on April 24 was temporarily recessed after several demonstrators caused a disruption.

At one point, the school board said it had to call Waterloo regional police to “ensure the safety of all those in attendance.”

On May 1, a WCDSB meeting once again saw member of the public attending the meeting call for her to resign.

Following the May 1 meeting, Ashby told CTV News she believed she was being targeted for supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ population, in particular, advocating for transgender and nonbinary people.