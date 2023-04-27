WCDSB, trustee denounce tweets after police called to school board meeting

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) and at least one trustee have released statements in response to now-deleted tweets from trustee Wendy Ashby.

On Wednesday, the board said it “does not support statements made by Trustee Wendy Ashby in social media posts.”

“The board is aware of concerns raised by community members regarding the contents of the posts by Trustee Ashby and is doing its due diligence in ensuring that those concerns are heard,” the statement reads in part. “Whenever there are allegations of a breach in the code of conduct, the board follows up with a review into those allegations.

The board said ill continue to be accountable and accessible to our community, but we will not tolerate hate of any kind or disrespectful behaviour that is disruptive to public meetings.

Adding there will be no further comment from the board of trustees at this time.

POLICE CALLED TO BOARD MEETING

During a Monday night board of trustee meeting, the board said a number of individuals were disruptive, causing the meeting to be briefly recessed.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to ensure the safety of all those in attendance.

The board said no arrests were made, and no further police action was required, and the meeting resumed after the incident.

Trustee Marisa Philips issued her own statement on Wednesday, saying she wanted to publicly express her dismay and sadness regarding the hateful comments made by her colleague on Twitter.

“These comments deeply hurt members of our Catholic school community and are entirely inappropriate, unacceptable and should be condemned without hesitation,” the statement reads.

Philips said she stands with concerned parents and community members who have denounced Ashby’s words.

“Our children deserve a healthy learning environment free from inflammatory politics and hateful rhetoric,” the statement reads.

TRUSTEE ASHBY RESPONDS

Along with the Catholic board’s statement, trustee Ashby released her own statement saying she apologized for the tweets that offended people and to her board colleagues for how this has impacted them.

“I have decided to remove my Twitter account to ensure that my comments and advocacy will not be taken out of context in the future,” she said.

“I remain dedicated to continuing to work with my colleagues and our community to support all students.”