WCDSB to offer vacant trustee seat to runner-up in election
A vacant trustee seat at Waterloo District Catholic School Board (WCDSB) will be offered to the runner-up from last fall's election.
Trustees voted Tuesday night to offer the Kitchener-Wilmot seat, vacated by Wendy Ashby, to Julie Molenaar, who captured the next-highest number of votes last fall.
Molenaar told CTV News Tuesday that she was pleased to hear about the decision.
The board chair said it felt the appointment process should respect the will of the voters.
"We really wanted to honour our constituents that voted in the municipal election and ensure that their votes only seven months ago were taken into consideration when we were making this decision," said WCDSB Chair Tracey Weiler.
Molenaar says she will have more reaction to share in the days to come once discussion with the board has taken place.
Trustees had already voted not to fill the seat through a by-election because of concerns about the cost.
