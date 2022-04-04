WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board building on Weber Street in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, March 9, 2015. (CTV Kitchener/Staff) The Waterloo Catholic District School Board building on Weber Street in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, March 9, 2015. (CTV Kitchener/Staff)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.

A dog drinks water next to destroyed Russian armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver