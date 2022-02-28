WCDSB holding in-person meeting Monday

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced its Board of Trustees will be holding an in-person meeting Monday night.

It comes in the wake of an incident involving a four-year-old child.

As CTV News previously reported, the Waterloo Regional Police Service was called to a school in Nov. 2021 in response to a call for a student in crisis, who was said to be acting violently.

CTV News reached out to both police and the WCDSB on Wednesday.

The statement from police read, in part: "The student was placed in a safe and secure room at the school while police were en route. Police arrived and immediately began to work with the student in attempts to de-escalate the behavior. Officers were able to locate a family member after school officials advised they were unable to locate the student's parents. Police drove the student home to be cared for by this family member."

Members of the school board staff met with the child's ​family on Wednesday.

In a statement to CTV News they said they could not discuss the allegations for privacy reasons.

The meeting did not involve the Board of Trustees.

The child's family and their advocates are calling for the resignation of Loretta Notten, the board's director of education.

In the meantime, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered a review of the WCDSB's handling of the incident.

The school board said Monday night's meeting will be in-person only, and seating will be limited.

WCDSB trustee Jeanne Gravelle provided CTV News with the following statement: "As Trustees we always place high importance on parental concerns and student safety, and we are certainly taking this situation seriously. With a provincial review now underway and the restrictions of privacy laws, we are prevented from speaking further regarding this issue. While we believe provincial policies and procedures were followed in this situation, we welcome an objective review. Should this review lead to policy changes at the provincial level and additional classroom supports that work towards removing systemic racism, we welcome that too."