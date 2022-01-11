WCDSB commits to recovering missed learning from past two years

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region's Catholic school board has committed to recovering some of the missed learning students have faced over the past two years.

At a virtual Monday night meeting, the board says it plans to address the interruption of learning due to the pandemic, with a focus on math and literacy.

One solution put forward is by giving kindergarten to grade eight students extra math help over the summer with their Summer Boost Program.

The board also says it's added the additional support of a speech and language pathologist in the classroom.

"While there are inherent challenges to moving forward in the current landscape, we are applying a lens of resilience and creativity in how we bring some fidelity to our stated goals," said Jennifer Ristma, the superintendent for WCDSB. "We continue to creatively approach our students learning with vigour and from any possible angle of support to aid in them finding a high level of confidence in their ability to learn despite the setbacks that have occurred."

The board adds that it will continue to create inclusive classrooms and have teachers meet the level students are at.