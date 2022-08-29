Watermain break results in road closures in Kitchener

Traffic is being detoured after a watermain break on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener.

In a notice posted to its website just after 3 p.m., the City of Kitchener said water is off between Bridgeport and Shirk Place on Lancaster Street.

Residents affected by the outage can get bottled water and use the bathroom at Breithaupt Centre at 350 Margaret Ave in Kitchener, the city said.

Lancaster Street is closed in both directions between Shirk Place and Bridge Street East. The northbound lane is open between Bridgeport Road East and Shirk Place, while the southbound lane is closed.

The eastbound lane over the Bridge Street bridge is open. The westbound lane is closed.

Closures are expected to be in place until 12 p.m. Tuesday.