Featured
Waterloo woman wins $50,000 on scratch ticket
Waterloo resident Silva Artinian is seen here picking up her winning check for $50,000. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 3:25PM EDT
A Waterloo woman has lots to celebrate after winning the top prize on a scratch ticket.
Silva Artinian won $50,000 on an Instant Quest for Gold Crossword game.
The odds of winning any prize on the ticket are 1 in 3.87.
The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Newstands on King Street in Waterloo.