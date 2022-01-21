Waterloo woman wins $250,000 lottery prize

KITCHENER -

A Waterloo woman has won $250,000 thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Jennifer Entz, 39, purchased the Instant Crossword Deluxe at the Hasty Market on Westwood Drive in Kitchener.

In a media release from the OLG, Entz explained that her "heart fell into her stomach" when she realized she won the top prize.

"I called my daughter right away," she said in the release. "My family and friends were all very happy for me."

Entz added that she'll use some of her winnings to spoil her family but plans on saving the rest of the $250,000 prize.