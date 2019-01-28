

A woman has pleaded guilty in a 2017 stabbing at a downtown Kitchener apartment.

Meghan Birtch was originally charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of 73-year-old Bernard Gallant.

She was 19 at the time.

According to an agreed statement of facts, she stabbed Gallant during a heated argument at his apartment.

Court documents showed that Gallant moved toward Birtch, who grabbed a knife and told him to stop. When he didn’t, she stabbed him in the throat.

Both were high on crystal meth and marijuana at the time.

Court also heard that Birtch, who was addicted to meth, traded sex with Gallant in return for drugs despite being a lesbian.

“It was a most exploitive-type relationship, I mean he was 73 and she was 19 at the time, very vulnerable” explained Brennan Smart, Birtch’s lawyer. “[Gallant] had an apartment in downtown Kitchener that became a bit of hub for young addicted people to hang out in.”

She admitted that she had panicked and left without calling for help.

She was reportedly seen later at the downtown bus terminal teary-eyed and upset.

The judge found that the stabbing was not justified as self-defence, but there was no intent to kill.

Birtch was sentenced to four years in prison. After time already served, she has two and a half years remaining.

She will serve at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener.