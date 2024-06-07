KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo woman charged in alleged hate-motivated assault

    A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)
    A Waterloo woman has been charged with three counts of assault after Waterloo regional police were called to an assault in progress.

    Officers were called to a licensed establishment in the King Street North and Bridgeport Road West area Friday morning around 12:30 a.m.

    Police said a woman yelled racial slurs at three females and physically assaulted them.

    A 27-year-old woman from Waterloo was charged with three counts of assault. The victims were not hurt.

