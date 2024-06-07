Waterloo woman charged in alleged hate-motivated assault
A Waterloo woman has been charged with three counts of assault after Waterloo regional police were called to an assault in progress.
Officers were called to a licensed establishment in the King Street North and Bridgeport Road West area Friday morning around 12:30 a.m.
Police said a woman yelled racial slurs at three females and physically assaulted them.
A 27-year-old woman from Waterloo was charged with three counts of assault. The victims were not hurt.
