Waterloo-Wellington under winter travel advisory

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Guelph.

On Saturday morning, the weather agency said motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans as “periods of snow with significant accumulation expected this weekend.”

The weather alert says the snow event will begin Saturday evening and continue through Sunday afternoon, with around 10 centimetres of snow accumulation possible.

“A long-duration snowfall is expected due to a low-pressure system tracking south of the area. If forecast snowfall amounts meet or exceed 15 cm in 12 hours, then a snowfall warning may be required,” Environment Canada said in the alert. "Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

A snowfall warning may be issued if snowfall amounts meet or exceed 15 cm in 12 hours.