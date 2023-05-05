Waterloo-Wellington under fog advisory

Commuters in Waterloo region, Wellington County, and several Southern Ontario communities are in for a foggy drive Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Waterloo-Wellington and says zero visibility is expected in some areas.

Visibility is expected to improve by mid-morning.

Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and prepare to stop when driving through fog.

Similar statements are in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.