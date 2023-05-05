Waterloo-Wellington under fog advisory
Commuters in Waterloo region, Wellington County, and several Southern Ontario communities are in for a foggy drive Friday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Waterloo-Wellington and says zero visibility is expected in some areas.
Visibility is expected to improve by mid-morning.
Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and prepare to stop when driving through fog.
Similar statements are in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Australia PM to give allegiance to king but wants president
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would declare his allegiance to King Charles III at the monarch's coronation despite believing that Australia should have its own head of state.
Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey
A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.
5 things to know for Friday, May 5, 2023
King Charles III met with Canada’s Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon, how to tell if there are hidden cameras in your hotel or rental, and parts of Canada are experiencing record-breaking heat.
To a select group, King Charles III is simply 'Grandpa Wales'
Now nine years old, Prince George is third in line to the throne and will make history on Saturday when he is a Page of Honour. He will be the youngest of the four pages who will help carry the King's robes.
London
-
Fog advisory in effect for the London region
A fog advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Elgin counties. Near zero visibility is being reported in some areas with dense fog expected to persist Friday morning.
-
Ontario ombudsman investigating complaint about members of city council
Some members of London, Ont.’s new city council are under scrutiny following a complaint that they violated the Municipal Act. An investigation was launched on May 1 by the Ontario Ombudsman’s Office to determine if 'open meeting' rules were violated by members of city council.
-
Motorcyclist injured in crash recovering, but there will be challenges
Brayden Clark remains in hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a crash on his motorcycle one month ago.
Windsor
-
Warm and sunny for a couple days in Windsor-Essex
A couple of warm sunny days are in store for the region before the chance of showers moves in to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler in areas near Lake Erie.
-
Windsor officer to work unpaid hours as penalty for 'Freedom Convoy' donation
A Windsor police officer will have to work unpaid hours as a penalty for donating to the Freedom Convoy.
-
Windsor’s first shipping container restaurant to hold grand opening this weekend
Chef Rob Nesbitt said his love of travel served as inspiration for a unique new eatery in Ford City – Windsor’s first restaurant based out of a shipping container.
Barrie
-
Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver
According to OPP, what started as a routine traffic stop in Bracebridge turned more serious when the officers found the driver wasn't properly licenced, and the truck had two different plates, neither registered to the vehicle.
-
Crown wraps up its case in the Rob Sampson murder trial
The Crown called its final witnesses to the stand in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man charged in the 2019 death of Tracy Reid, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
-
Take Back the Night rally returns to Barrie's downtown core
Dozens of women from throughout Simcoe County took to Barrie's downtown core streets Thursday night, calling for an end to gender-based violence.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding concerns continue in parts of Sudbury
Parts of Greater Sudbury continue to deal with flooding concerns in the aftermath of the spring warm-up from a few weeks ago.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
-
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of May.
Toronto
-
Family calls for justice amid rising number of deaths linked to Ontario man charged with abetting suicide
A Colorado family is calling for justice after the death of their 20-year-old daughter appears to be linked to a Mississauga man who has been charged with aiding and abetting suicide through the sale and distribution of sodium nitrite.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Panthers beat Leafs 3-2 in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Montreal
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
David Myles, The Trews, Kellie Loder among winners at East Coast Music Awards
The first group of winners at the 2023 East Coast Music Awards have been announced.
-
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
Winnipeg
-
Why these communities are looking for policing alternatives
An RCMP officer shortage and rising crime rates are forcing rural communities to look for a new kind of policing solution.
-
'We're being run over here': rural homeowners being soaked financially by water line project
Some property owners in the Rural Municipality of Cartier say a project is soaking them financially.
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
Calgary
-
Downtown altercation ends with man stabbed along CTrain tracks; suspects at large
A man was stabbed multiple times along the LRT tracks in downtown Calgary on Thursday evening.
-
Cougar Ridge residents offer donations, support after flames destroy three homes
Residents of the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge are offering donations and support to the victims of a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned three homes to the ground.
-
House fire at single-family residence in northwest Calgary
Fire crews are on hand to tackle a house fire in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Drayton Valley, Alta. residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
-
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
-
10,000 Albertans evacuated due to wildfires
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'It's devastating': Cache Creek residents battle flood waters
Twenty-one properties in Cache Creek have been evacuated and one home has been destroyed in flooding that has turned local streets into rivers.
-
Friend of B.C. teen murder victim testifies from behind screen at trial
With a big white screen shielding her view of the accused, a friend of the 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in 2017 took the witness stand Thursday.
-
BCCDC begins accounting for COVID-19 reinfections as frequency of updates reduced
Six months after telling CTV News it was working to "better quantify" reinfections in its COVID-19 data, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control introduced a new counting system Thursday that will do just that.