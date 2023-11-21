Waterloo-Wellington issued freezing rain warning

Those in Waterloo Region and Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning to both areas and says ice build-up is possible.

In Waterloo Region, the freezing rain is supposed to end by the morning and only cause one to two millimeters of build-up.

In Wellington County, the freezing rain is expected from late in the morning into the afternoon, but it'll end by the evening. Ice build-up could be between two to four millimeters.

This could lead to utility outages as well as slippery highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Similar warnings has been issued across Ontario, including in Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.