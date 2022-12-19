Waterloo-Wellington bracing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend

Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

In Waterloo region and Wellington County, some areas could get as much as 50 cm of snow this weekend.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or snow late Thursday afternoon or early evening before transitioning to rain for many areas Thursday night.

By Friday morning, temperatures will plummet leading to a potential flash freeze.

The nosedive in temperatures will be accompanied by damaging winds and snow.

Environment Canada says extensive blowing snow will develop Friday morning.

For Waterloo region and southern Wellington County, snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 centimetres by Friday night and damaging wind gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour are expected.

For Mount Forest, Arthur, and northern Wellington County, the agency says a "crippling blizzard" will come through the area Friday into Saturday, with similar wind gusts, and 25 to 50 centimetres of snow expected by Sunday morning.

Wind chill is expected to bring temperatures down in the -20s for Waterloo-Wellington.

The Environment Canada says extensive utility outages are possible, as temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date.

WEATHER IN OTHER PARTS OF CANADA ALREADY CAUSING TRAVEL CHAOS

Large parts of B.C. and Alta. are currently under cold weather alerts, days after a snowstorm walloped the area, causing chaos for travellers.

The fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is impacting those flying in and out of Waterloo region.

Debora Reid was stuck on the tarmac in Vancouver overnight after flying from Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) on Monday night.

The B.C. resident was visiting family and friends in Ontario. She said she arrived in Vancouver at around 10:30 PST but didn’t get to the terminal until more than ten hours later.

“Surprisingly people had been quite positive with just a couple of little outbursts,” Reid told CTV News, while still on the tarmac. “Two hours in, they gave us all a little glass of water and that is all we’ve had over the last ten hours.”

With files from Canadian Press