BRESLAU -- Pilots from across Canada are taking to Waterloo Region skies for the next three days.

The Waterloo Warbirds kicked off their training session Thursday afternoon at the Region of Waterloo International Airport to help the 20 pilots learn how to fly in formation.

Several vintage and historic jets will be flown until Saturday, depending on the weather, as part of Formation and Safety Training (FAST).

“If a pilot wants to fly in a formation in an event, regardless of where it is, the standard they have to meet is they have to have their FAST pass,” said Warbirds team coordinator Doug Sheppard.

The planes are expected to fly over Waterloo Region, the north end of Guelph, and communities between Stratford and Woodstock.

Anyone who wants to see the planes are being asked by the Warbirds to watch from their home instead of coming to the airport.