Waterloo teen clocked going double the speed limit: Guelph police

    A 19-year-old is facing charges after Guelph police say he was driving more than twice the speed limit.

    According to a news release from Guelph police, it happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

    Police said they caught the driver of an SUV travelling 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

    The Waterloo man is charged with speeding and stunt driving. His license was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

    “A stunt driving conviction will attract a minimum license suspension of one year, a minimum fine of $2,000 and six demerit points,” warned police.

     

