A Waterloo educator has been recognized for her passion and dedication in teaching math and science.

Tania Bumstead was presented with the Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) on Monday.

Bumstead is currently a teacher at Vista Hills Public School in Waterloo and has been educating students for the past 18 years.

She says she was inspired by her own grade seven teacher who used risk-taking as a learning tool.

“You can see that little spark, like you can see that it’s working,” says Bumstead.

Her grade seven students say she is a passionate teacher who makes them want to attend classes.

“We do all these cool strategies and games and it brings my learning to another level,” says student Will Tran.

Another student, Kate Halley, says taking risks help her better understand complicated theories.

“She lets us be creative and try things that may not always work,” says Halley.

The school’s principal Don Oberle says Bumstead is an inspiration to the students and the community.

The Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence has been recognizing exceptional teachers in the community since 1993.

More than 1,500 teachers have been honoured to date.