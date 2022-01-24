Waterloo summer camp changes name after request from Indigenous group

WATERLOO -

A popular summer camp in Waterloo has rebranded after Indigenous leaders asked for its name to be changed.

Formerly known as 'Camp Kummoniwannago', St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church changed the name to 'Camp K', after the original moniker was deemed offensive to the Indigenous community.

"I always thought to myself 'wow the name of this camp is very problematic'," Land Back Camp Bangishimo Johnston told CTV News. "They're mocking broken Indigenous language. For a lot of us, English is not our first language."

Johnston was among the group of Indigenous leaders to approach the camp.

"The initial name of the camp was just a play on words – 'come on I want to go'," said Rev. Marty Molengraaf, lead minister at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, which runs the camp.

The original name was used since the camp's inception in 1995, but after further discussion, organizers agreed to rebrand.

"When I thought about it, I didn't think anything of it," Molengraaf said. "The name indeed was very offensive. It kind of made a mockery of First Nations language."

Both parties agreed the name change will open a door for more education moving forward.

"We would love to work with Rev. Marty and his congregation and Camp K this summer and actually visiting their campers and to talk about how we can work together as allies, as Indigenous Peoples, which I think is so important," Johnston said.

The Camp K committee hopes changes like this will serve as a message to other camps.

"I would in fact challenge any of the camps across the country to also be checking if their games, their practices, their name is appropriate," said Jackee Arlein-Roth, a convener with the Camp K committee.

Molengraff said he expects the name change to offer teaching, learning and reconciliation.