

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo high school student has been named runner-up in the 2019 National Brain Bee Challenge.

Alexandra Alac, a 12th grade student from Bluevale Collegiate Institute, will take home a $1,000 prize for her effort.

This is the 11th annual Brain Bee Challenge, a national program that tests students’ knowledge and skills in neuroscience.

Alac won the local qualifier held at the University of Waterloo to advance to the national final that took place at McMaster University in Hamilton.

The challenge is designed to give students a pathway into the neuroscience field.

“They don’t get a lot of exposure of neuroscience, were trying to show them what neuroscience is before they make a decision about what program they want to go into,” says Robyn Ibey, an organizer with the local Brain Bee competition.

The winner if this year’s national competition is Jenny Sun from Edmonton.

Sun will have the opportunity to represent Canada at the International Brain Bee in September 2019, in Daegu, South Korea.