Waterloo stores targeted by overnight break-ins

Some Waterloo business owners are spending their mornings cleaning up after overnight break-ins.

Two different stores tell CTV News someone smashed their doors and took off with the cash registers.

Jason Nguyen, owner of Boss Supplements in Waterloo, said he got a call about a break-in at his business around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Security cameras at the store on Parkside Drive captured someone throwing something through the door, shattering the window. The person then ran into the store, grabbed the cash register and ran out. It all happened in less than a minute.

While there was no money in the cash register and no products were taken, the supplements store had to close for the day Wednesday to fix the door and clean up the glass.

Crews replace a door smashed in an early morning robbery in Waterloo on July 6, 2022. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Police also retrieved the L-shaped pipe that was used to shatter the door.

“[They had a] strong arm, that’s all I’ve got to say,” Nguyen said with a laugh.

About a 10 minute drive away, a Bar Burrito in Laurelwood Commons Plaza was targeted by a similar break-in. That incident also happened overnight.

Owner Atul Rajpoot said the business only opened on June 27.

“It’s just the second week of operations, it’s quite heartbreaking,” he said.

The front door of the new barBURRITO at 606 Laurelwood Drive in Waterloo has been smashed. (CTV Kitchener/Terry Kelly)

The Bar Burrito franchise is Rajpoot’s first business. He said this break-in has left him feeling shaken.

“I’m not from Waterloo, I just thought of opening this store in Waterloo because I thought this is a good place where young kids live because of the university, that is the reason I came to this city to operate in, but I don’t know if it was the right step now,” he said.

CTV News reached out to Waterloo regional police who said they are investigating a number of overnight break-ins. They’re promising more details later Wednesday.

Police on scene at a break-in at Laurelwood Commons Plaza on July 6, 2022. (Terry Kelly/CTV News)