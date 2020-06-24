WATERLOO -- The Starbucks on King Street North in Waterloo is closed indefinitely after the company confirmed that an employee had developed COVID-19 symptoms.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, Starbucks said the employee at the 568 King Street North location started feeling symptoms earlier this week.

The company said the store closed immediately for a deep cleaning. The employee, and everyone they'd been in close contact with, is self-isolating for 14 days.

"We take seriously our responsibility to keep our partners and customers safe," Starbucks said.

The company doesn't have an exact reopening date, but says it expects it to be "within the coming days."