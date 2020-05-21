KITCHENER -- A local Junior B hockey club unveiled a new logo and a new brand on Thursday.

Effective immediately, the Waterloo Siskins will now be known as the KW Siskins.

The Siskins are the reigning Sutherland Cup champions, which they've won a total of in their 86-year history.

In a statement, the KW Siskins say they will work closely with minor hockey associations in both Kitchener and Waterloo.

The move is the latest shake-up in local Junior-B hockey.

Late last month, the Kitchener Dutchmen announced they would be moving to Ayr.

The Ayr Centennials bought the Dutchmen and decided to move them to the village.

"We're probably the smallest two, population-wise, to have a Junior B hockey team," Centennials President Jack MacEachern told CTV at the time.

The team will be called the Ayr Centennials (Junior-B) and will feature a patch on the jerseys to honour the Dutchmen's history.