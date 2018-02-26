

CTV Kitchener





Several homes in Waterloo’s north end were evacuated Sunday night due to fears a shed fire could spread to other buildings.

Firefighters were called to a home on Dearborn Boulevard around 9 p.m. to battle the fire in a backyard shed.

Resident David Witt said the fire grew quickly and engulfed the shed.

“(The flames) were very huge. It started off small, and then they went very high and large,” he told CTV News.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread past the building.

According to the Waterloo Fire Department, the fire began when a smoker being used in the shed was left unattended.

No injuries were reported.