

CTV Kitchener





The city of Waterloo recognized the volunteer contributions of one resident on Monday evening.

Maedith Radlein was awarded Waterloo’s Ontario senior of the year award.

Radlein moved to the city in 1987 and has coached soccer teams and sat on boards for equity and inclusion.

She says it’s important to be involved in your community.

“You do things in your community because you think they are important, because you enjoy them,” says Radlein.

“To get an award like this means that people value what you do and they see you as contributing, which I think is an amazing compliment.”

Radlein hopes to continue her work by volunteering for upcoming blues and jazz festivals in the region.

The Ontario senior of the year award is presented to a worthy community member aged 65 or older in each Ontario municipality.