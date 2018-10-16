Featured
Waterloo sees record advance polling numbers
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 12:48PM EDT
The City of Waterloo saw an estimated seven per cent increase in advanced voters over the results in 2014.
Five advance polls saw 2,540 advanced voters casting their ballots.
The advance poll at John M. Harper Branch Library saw almost 120 voters per hour for a total of 940 ballots cast.
“I think these numbers reflect our efforts and we are looking forward to this increase in voter turnout continuing on Election Day,” said city clerk Olga Smith in a media release.
Election Day is Oct. 22.
Waterloo residents will be able to vote at their assigned voting location, or at one of seven ‘super vote’ locations around the city.
Anyone can vote at these locations, regardless of what ward they live in.
They are:
- University of Waterloo – David Centre
- Wilfrid Laurier University – Concourse
- Waterloo City Centre
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
- Waterloo Public Library John M. Harper Branch
- RIM Park
City officials are hoping to have the majority of polls reported by 9:00 p.m. Monday.
