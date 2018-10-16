

The City of Waterloo saw an estimated seven per cent increase in advanced voters over the results in 2014.

Five advance polls saw 2,540 advanced voters casting their ballots.

The advance poll at John M. Harper Branch Library saw almost 120 voters per hour for a total of 940 ballots cast.

“I think these numbers reflect our efforts and we are looking forward to this increase in voter turnout continuing on Election Day,” said city clerk Olga Smith in a media release.

Election Day is Oct. 22.

Waterloo residents will be able to vote at their assigned voting location, or at one of seven ‘super vote’ locations around the city.

Anyone can vote at these locations, regardless of what ward they live in.

They are:

University of Waterloo – David Centre

Wilfrid Laurier University – Concourse

Waterloo City Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

Waterloo Public Library John M. Harper Branch

RIM Park

City officials are hoping to have the majority of polls reported by 9:00 p.m. Monday.

