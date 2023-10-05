Waterloo school drumline prepares to return to K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade

After four years, the Vista Hills Public School Drumline is making its return to the K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The opportunity marks a significant milestone for students.

“I’m really excited. I was in the drumline last year and I never got this opportunity,” said grade 8 student Grayer Keep.

The group last performed in the 2019 parade, long before any of the students could take part.

The Vista Hills Public School Drumline practices with their program coordinator. (CTV News/Brandon Guitar)“Last year was our first year back since COVID and we spent a lot of that just developing skills and getting to the point where we felt that we were performance ready,” said Ben Ripley, a teacher and drumline program coordinator.

This year’s group features more than 30 students from grades 6 to 8, bringing three routines to Weber Street for the parade.

“You count in your head and as long as everyone’s counting it sounds really good,” explained Keep.

Students said they are grateful to get three hours of practice every week.

“I would like to thank Mr. Ripley, all of the adults, and all of us for putting in all the hard effort,” said Cloris Feng, a grade 7 student.

The group said the performance will be an important moment for the school as a whole.

“It’s something that has kind of put our school on the map a little bit and gave us a little bit of recognition,” said Ripley.

The Vista Hills Public School Drumline seen on Oct.5, 2023. (CTV News/Brandon Guitar)

Event goers can expect a lot of fun at the parade.

“The objective is to get the beat and the whole audience vibing,” explained Feng.

The drumline will march down Weber Street toward Bridgeport Plaza, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade moves to an live online stream this year, produced by Sherwood Productions.

The parade will be live-streamed on our website on Thanksgiving Day.