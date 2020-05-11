WATERLOO -- Abigayle Lobsinger, turned eight years old on Monday, and the community made sure she was celebrated, even if it was at a distance.

Lobsinger, nicknamed “Waterloo’s toughest cookie,” has had rare and aggressive childhood cancer called neuroblastoma since she was three-years-old, and often had to spend her birthday in a hospital.

This year, Abigayle was able to be at home but having to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.

“It’s tough enough, everything she goes through,” Abigayle’s dad Kevin Lobsinger told CTV News in an interview. “But then add in only being home for the second time in the last five years for your birthday, and you can’t have a party. You can’t be near your family. Can’t be near your friends.”

So the community that has supported her throughout her cancer battle decided to celebrate with a parade past her home.

Abigayle said she wasn’t sure what was happening at first when her ears were filled with the sounds of police sirens and car horns.

Fire trucks, police cruisers and dozens of cars decorated with happy birthday signs cruised past the Lobsinger family home, while Abigayle watched and waved while grinning from ear to ear.

“Even though you have to stay apart from each other and you can’t hug somebody for their birthday, you can at least show how special she is,” said parade participant Gordon Farewell.

People involved were happy they could help the now eight-year-old celebrate.

“I think that she is a pretty remarkable girl and I think us doing this should put a smile on her face,” said another parade participant Tammy Shantz.

Kevin says the parade is a welcome distraction from the unknowns of Abigayle’s treatments and the family was thrilled and thankful to all who came by.

With reporting by Krista Simpson