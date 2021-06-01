KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board raised a Pride flag for the first time on Tuesday morning.

There was a flag-raising ceremony at the school board's education centre to kick off Pride Month. Flags will also fly at all schools across the region.

Director of Education Loretta Notten said it was a historic moment for the board, adding she hopes the flag will be a sign of inclusion and respect for everyone.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said it will delay raising the Pride flag for 215 hours to honour the 215 Indigenous children found buried at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C. In a tweet, officials said they will raise flags on June 10.

Out of respect for Indigenous Peoples after the discovery of 215 children at the Kamloops Residential School, #WRDSB has decided to delay the #PrideFlag raising at all of our schools and offices for 215 hours. We will raise the Pride flag on Thursday, June 10. #IndigenousWRDSB — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) June 1, 2021

The WCDSB announced the decision to fly Pride flags at a trustee meeting in April.