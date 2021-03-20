KITCHENER -- Waterloo families were outside on the first day of spring, having fun, and keeping physical distancing in mind while taking part in the city's version of Amazing Race.

The Saturday event was put on by Waterloo Public Library and had dozens of families participating.

They made twelve stops across the city to solve puzzles and complete challenges.

"It's not a times race," said Kelly Kipfer of the Waterloo Public Library. "Anybody that completes the race between race time is able to submit the form and then we draw for the prize, so people are able to keep their distance and participate in a way that makes them feel safe."

All the clues during the event were also contactless and received on cell phones.