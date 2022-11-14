Waterloo roads reopened after car fire

A major roadway in Waterloo has reopened after a two-vehicle collision resulted in a car fire earlier in the afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, police said officers attended a scene at Columbia Street East and Weber Street North.

A crash in Waterloo on Nov. 14. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Police closed Columbia Street East from Marsland Drive to Weber Street North.

All roadways have since been reopened.

According to police, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.