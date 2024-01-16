Waterloo residents win $2M lotto prize

Sunita Dyavangoudar and Sanjay Betkerur won Ontario 49’s top prize in the Dec. 20, 2023 draw

They told the OLG they learned the big news the next day.

“I didn’t believe it. I started shaking when we validated it at the store,” Sunita explained in a media release Tuesday. “There are no words to express this win. I think we need a few days to let it feel real.”

Dyavangoudar and Betkerur haven’t decided what they’re going to do with the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hasty Market on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.