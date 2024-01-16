KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo residents win $2M lotto prize

    Sunita Dyavangoudar, of Waterloo, picks up her lotto win. (Source: OLG) Sunita Dyavangoudar, of Waterloo, picks up her lotto win. (Source: OLG)
    Sunita Dyavangoudar and Sanjay Betkerur won Ontario 49’s top prize in the Dec. 20, 2023 draw

    They told the OLG they learned the big news the next day.

    “I didn’t believe it. I started shaking when we validated it at the store,” Sunita explained in a media release Tuesday. “There are no words to express this win. I think we need a few days to let it feel real.”

    Dyavangoudar and Betkerur haven’t decided what they’re going to do with the money.

    EXTRA: Here are 2023's biggest jackpot winners in Waterloo Region and Wellington County

    The winning ticket was purchased at the Hasty Market on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.

