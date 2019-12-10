WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo has released the details of their three-year budgets and residents could see their property taxes rise.

The 2020 to 2022 operating and capital budgets were unveiled at a council meeting on Monday night.

For 2020 the city is proposing a $79 million operating budget and a $139 million capital budget.

It was noted over the next three years residents could see a 3.4% average property tax increase annually.

The city will also see an average annual utility rate increase of 3.9%.

Residents can give their opinion on the proposed budget in an online survey.