Waterloo residents concerned over plans to replace historic street lamps

A group of Waterloo residents are voicing their concerns over the city's plan to tear down several historic street lamps in what they say is a picturesque neighbourhood.

Residents presenting before council Monday afternoon said they were surprised and disappointed to learn the city planned to remove the lamp posts that run along Ferndale Place.

According to those living on the street, council reached out to residents to say that the lights pose a potential safety concern.

"(Ferndale) has gorgeous old homes, mature trees and a particular and elegant set of streetlights that are like few others in the city," resident Matthew Wilson told council. "Ferndale is a true hidden gem in our community. I believe there is a solution that can achieve the necessary safety outcome, while also maintaining the existing aesthetic of Ferndale Place."

Instead of replacing the existing lamp posts with modern looking ones, residents are hoping the city will consider installing similar looking Victorian-style street posts with modern LED bulbs.