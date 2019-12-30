Waterloo resident wins $100K with OLG ticket
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, December 30, 2019 12:51PM EST
A Waterloo man is $100,000 richer with his winning ticket from OLG's Instant Sizzling 5s. (Courtesy: OLG)
KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man is $100,000 richer with his winning ticket from OLG's Instant Sizzling 5s.
The 61-year-old warehouse worker, Roger Widdes, is a married father with three kids.
"When I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App, I was very surprised," he said, while picking up his cheque at the prize centre in Toronto.
The winning ticket was purchased at Lincoln Variety on Weber Street.
The $100,000 amount is the game's top prize.