KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man is $100,000 richer with his winning ticket from OLG's Instant Sizzling 5s.

The 61-year-old warehouse worker, Roger Widdes, is a married father with three kids.

"When I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App, I was very surprised," he said, while picking up his cheque at the prize centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lincoln Variety on Weber Street.

The $100,000 amount is the game's top prize.