KITCHENER -- As Canada Road Safety Week comes to an end, Waterloo regional police are sharing some of the offences they’ve seen on local roads.

On Sunday, the traffic services unit said they took a total of 11 vehicles off the road in the past week.

Of the 11 vehicles, eight were deemed unfit to drive.

Offences included missing emission control equipment, defective breaking systems, and improper tires.WRPS cruiser